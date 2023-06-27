Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .649 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Tigers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .315 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks.
  • Duran has had a hit in 38 of 59 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (33.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 30.5% of his games this season, Duran has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (16.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 25 of 59 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 27
.378 AVG .257
.425 OBP .291
.633 SLG .429
13 XBH 11
6 HR 3
18 RBI 12
21/8 K/BB 31/1
1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Manning (1-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday, April 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.