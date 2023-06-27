On Tuesday, Josh Jung (batting .190 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Jung has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (17.3%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 32.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (46.7%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .277 AVG .265 .361 OBP .293 .485 SLG .476 13 XBH 18 7 HR 8 22 RBI 22 42/15 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings