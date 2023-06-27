Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Tigers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 84 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.6% of his 77 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of those games.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (10.4%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 31 games this year (40.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 49.4% of his games this year (38 of 77), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.0%) he has scored more than once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.292
|AVG
|.263
|.376
|OBP
|.360
|.493
|SLG
|.375
|17
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|17
|37/19
|K/BB
|39/24
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (1-1) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday, April 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
