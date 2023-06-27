Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field against the Texas Rangers and starter Martin Perez on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -225 +180 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been favored on the moneyline 46 total times this season. They've finished 29-17 in those games.

Texas has gone 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Texas has played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-31-6).

The Rangers have collected an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-14 23-17 21-9 26-21 33-21 14-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.