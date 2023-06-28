Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .243 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
- Garver has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In eight games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|.280
|AVG
|.150
|.345
|OBP
|.261
|.540
|SLG
|.150
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|19/5
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.72 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.
