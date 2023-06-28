Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (6-1) for his 10th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Dunning has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 23 7.0 5 2 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 6.0 6 2 2 3 1 vs. Angels Jun. 12 5.0 6 4 4 3 5 vs. Cardinals Jun. 6 5.2 7 4 4 1 2 at Tigers May. 31 5.0 7 3 3 6 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Semien Stats

Semien has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .283/.343/.461 slash line so far this season.

Semien has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 77 hits with 15 doubles, 19 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .258/.331/.500 slash line so far this season.

Garcia has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with three home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 27 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has collected 64 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .218/.297/.369 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 66 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .226/.264/.332 so far this season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

