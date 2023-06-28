Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Tigers on June 28, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Dunning Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (6-1) for his 10th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Dunning has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 12
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 6
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|at Tigers
|May. 31
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|1
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 95 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .283/.343/.461 slash line so far this season.
- Semien has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 24
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 77 hits with 15 doubles, 19 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .258/.331/.500 slash line so far this season.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with three home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has collected 64 hits with 17 doubles, nine home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .218/.297/.369 slash line so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has 66 hits with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .226/.264/.332 so far this season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
