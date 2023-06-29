Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Thursday, Josh Jung (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Tigers.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .274.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- In 72.7% of his 77 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (18.2%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has had an RBI in 26 games this year (33.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 48.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.5%.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.285
|AVG
|.265
|.364
|OBP
|.293
|.504
|SLG
|.476
|14
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|22
|45/15
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (99 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Olson (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .213 to opposing batters.
