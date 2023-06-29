Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Tigers.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .208 with four doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 17 of 42 games this season (40.5%), including three multi-hit games (7.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 42), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.167
|AVG
|.237
|.327
|OBP
|.366
|.262
|SLG
|.390
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|4
|16/7
|K/BB
|19/7
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (99 total, 1.3 per game).
- Olson (1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.74, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .213 batting average against him.
