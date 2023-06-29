Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, on June 29 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Tigers
|Rangers vs Tigers Odds
|Rangers vs Tigers Prediction
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .297 with 13 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 45th in slugging.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 42 of 66 games this season (63.6%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (30.3%).
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (10.6%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Taveras has driven in a run in 20 games this season (30.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (43.9%), including eight multi-run games (12.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|37
|.282
|AVG
|.308
|.327
|OBP
|.363
|.466
|SLG
|.474
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|18
|24/6
|K/BB
|27/12
|4
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.46 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Olson (1-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.74, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.