Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Ronel Blanco on the hill, on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Tigers.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .345 with 22 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 39 of 49 games this year (79.6%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (36.7%).
- In 20.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 51.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 22.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this season (42.9%), including nine multi-run games (18.4%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.385
|AVG
|.295
|.452
|OBP
|.357
|.706
|SLG
|.489
|21
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|23
|18/14
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.57 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros are sending Blanco (1-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
