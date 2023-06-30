Peter Kuest is the current leader (+3500) at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after one round of play.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Second Round Information

Start Time: 6:45 AM ET

6:45 AM ET Venue: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards

Rocket Mortgage Classic Best Odds to Win

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 12:54 PM ET

12:54 PM ET Current Rank: 10th (-6)

10th (-6) Odds to Win: +800

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -6 6 0 10th

Taylor Moore

Tee Time: 7:29 AM ET

7:29 AM ET Current Rank: 1st (-8)

1st (-8) Odds to Win: +1000

Moore Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -8 8 0 1st

Rickie Fowler

Tee Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Current Rank: 14th (-5)

14th (-5) Odds to Win: +1000

Fowler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -5 8 3 14th

Ludvig Aberg

Tee Time: 1:38 PM ET

1:38 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-7)

3rd (-7) Odds to Win: +1200

Aberg Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 7 2 3rd

Adam Schenk

Tee Time: 7:07 AM ET

7:07 AM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-7)

3rd (-7) Odds to Win: +1400

Schenk Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 9 2 3rd

Rocket Mortgage Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Justin Suh 3rd (-7) +1400 Aaron Rai 3rd (-7) +1400 Sung-Jae Im 25th (-4) +2200 Dylan Wu 3rd (-7) +2500 Sam Bennett 3rd (-7) +2500 Adam Hadwin 10th (-6) +2500 Doug Ghim 10th (-6) +3300 Chris Kirk 14th (-5) +3500 Peter Kuest 1st (-8) +3500 Max Homa 39th (-3) +3500

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.