Travis Jankowski and his .514 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (105 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros and Ronel Blanco on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Tigers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski has eight doubles, a triple and 19 walks while hitting .299.
  • Jankowski has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has not homered in his 38 games this season.
  • Jankowski has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.9%).
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (36.8%), including five multi-run games (13.2%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.294 AVG .304
.419 OBP .400
.373 SLG .411
4 XBH 5
0 HR 0
6 RBI 6
4/10 K/BB 16/9
5 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.57 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (88 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Blanco (1-0 with a 4.63 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.63 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
