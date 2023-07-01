The Incarnate Word Cardinals play UTEP on September 2, a highlight of their 2023 college football schedule. For the full slate, see below.

Incarnate Word 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ UTEP (FBS) September 2 | 9:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Northern Colorado September 9 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Abilene Christian September 16 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ North American September 23 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ SE Louisiana October 7 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Texas A&M-Commerce October 14 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ McNeese October 21 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Lamar October 28 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Nicholls State November 4 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Northwestern State November 11 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Houston Christian November 18 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+

