Israel Mukuamu: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Israel Mukuamu is set to take the field on September 10 at 8:20 PM ET, when the Dallas Cowboys match up with the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Israel Mukuamu Injury Status
Mukuamu is currently not on the injury report.
Israel Mukuamu 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|15 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Israel Mukuamu 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Texans
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|1
|Week 16
|Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|2
|Divisional
|@49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
