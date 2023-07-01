Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Astros.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 26th in slugging.
- Jung will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with two homers during his last games.
- Jung has had a hit in 58 of 79 games this year (73.4%), including multiple hits 22 times (27.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15 games this season (19.0%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.4% of his games this season, Jung has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (48.1%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.285
|AVG
|.265
|.364
|OBP
|.293
|.514
|SLG
|.476
|15
|XBH
|18
|9
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|22
|47/16
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (6-4 with a 3.72 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 29th, 1.195 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
