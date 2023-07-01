Might the Dallas Stars' Matt Duchene be awarded the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy (NHL MVP)? We've got stats and info to assist you, if you're thinking about a bet -- he's currently available at +25000.

Matt Duchene's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Matt Duchene 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 16:25 492:55 Goals 0.3 10 Assists 0.6 17 Points 0.9 27 Hits 0.4 12 Takeaways 0.5 15 Giveaways 0.4 13 Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Matt Duchene's Next Game

Matchup: Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks at Dallas Stars Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSW,ESPN+

