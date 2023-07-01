At +3500, Mazi Smith outside the top-10 favorites to win the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 19th-best in the league.

Mazi Smith 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +3500 19th Bet $100 to win $3,500

Mazi Smith Insights

Offensively, the Cowboys ranked 14th in the NFL with 219.8 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked eighth in passing yards allowed per contest (200.9).

On offense, Dallas ranked ninth in the NFL last season with 135.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 22nd in rushing yards allowed per contest (129.3).

All Cowboys Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Micah Parsons +15000 (31st in NFL) +600 (1st in NFL) Dak Prescott +1600 (6th in NFL) +6600 (34th in NFL) CeeDee Lamb +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Tony Pollard +3000 (15th in NFL) Trevon Diggs +12500 (40th in NFL) Demarcus Lawrence +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandin Cooks +15000 (61st in NFL) Michael Gallup +25000 (112th in NFL)

