MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Saturday, July 1
In one of the many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule today, the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers square off at Globe Life Field.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Cincinnati Reds (44-38) host the San Diego Padres (37-45)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 1:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.283 AVG, 13 HR, 48 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.274 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+143
|11.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) take on the New York Yankees (45-36)
The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 42 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 12 HR, 32 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-109
|9
The Toronto Blue Jays (45-38) host the Boston Red Sox (41-42)
The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 48 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-159
|+136
|9
The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-42) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (43-39)
The Brewers will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.247 AVG, 9 HR, 43 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 9 HR, 37 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-140
|+119
|8
The Texas Rangers (49-33) host the Houston Astros (45-37)
The Astros will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.282 AVG, 11 HR, 55 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.249 AVG, 12 HR, 53 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+115
|8
The Baltimore Orioles (48-32) play host to the Minnesota Twins (41-42)
The Twins will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 35 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.217 AVG, 11 HR, 37 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-140
|+118
|8.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (43-38) host the Washington Nationals (33-48)
The Nationals will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.309 AVG, 10 HR, 49 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.302 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-214
|+178
|8.5
The Oakland Athletics (22-62) host the Chicago White Sox (36-48)
The White Sox will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.262 AVG, 1 HR, 33 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 24 HR, 46 RBI)
|CHW Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-222
|+184
|8.5
The New York Mets (36-46) face the San Francisco Giants (46-36)
The Giants will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field against the Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.217 AVG, 24 HR, 55 RBI)
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.280 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-147
|+125
|8.5
The Atlanta Braves (54-27) take on the Miami Marlins (48-35)
The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 20 HR, 53 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.390 AVG, 3 HR, 39 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-169
|+144
|9
The Kansas City Royals (23-59) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35)
The Dodgers will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.244 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.323 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-237
|+195
|9.5
The Seattle Mariners (38-42) play the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.285 AVG, 9 HR, 41 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+100
|7.5
The Chicago Cubs (38-42) host the Cleveland Guardians (39-42)
The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.290 AVG, 5 HR, 42 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 52 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+119
|7.5
The Colorado Rockies (33-51) play host to the Detroit Tigers (35-46)
The Tigers will hit the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.268 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.223 AVG, 11 HR, 40 RBI)
The Los Angeles Angels (44-40) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (49-34)
The Diamondbacks will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.310 AVG, 30 HR, 67 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.294 AVG, 17 HR, 44 RBI)
|LAA Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|9.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.