Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's game features the Texas Rangers (49-33) and the Houston Astros (45-37) squaring off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.
The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) against the Astros and Hunter Brown (6-4).
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 31, or 62%, of those games.
- This season Texas has won 24 of its 36 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Texas leads MLB with 486 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 26
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Matthew Boyd
|June 27
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Martín Pérez vs Matt Manning
|June 28
|Tigers
|W 10-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Cody Bradford vs Reese Olson
|June 30
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Jon Gray vs Ronel Blanco
|July 1
|Astros
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Hunter Brown
|July 2
|Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|July 3
|Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Cristian Javier
|July 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Dane Dunning vs TBA
|July 5
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|July 6
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs James Paxton
