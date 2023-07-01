Saturday's game features the Texas Rangers (49-33) and the Houston Astros (45-37) squaring off at Globe Life Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) against the Astros and Hunter Brown (6-4).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 31, or 62%, of those games.

This season Texas has won 24 of its 36 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Texas leads MLB with 486 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).

Rangers Schedule