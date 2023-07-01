Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (49-33) on Saturday, July 1, when they square off against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (45-37) at Globe Life Field at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Astros (+115). The over/under for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.82 ERA) vs Hunter Brown - HOU (6-4, 3.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Rangers and Astros matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-140) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $17.14 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 50 times this season and won 31, or 62%, of those games.

The Rangers have a record of 24-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-5 record across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Astros have come away with 12 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Josh Jung 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -165 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.