Ronald Jones II: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Jones II is currently suspended. The Dallas Cowboys will take on the New York Giants on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET in Week 1.
Ronald Jones II Injury Status
Jones is currently listed as active.
Ronald Jones II 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|17 CAR, 70 YDS (4.1 YPC), 1 TD
|1 TAR, 1 REC, 22 YDS, 0 TD
Ronald Jones II Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|15.20
|387
|88
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|38.06
|296
|78
|2023 ADP
|-
|313
|86
Other Cowboys Players
Ronald Jones II 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 12
|Rams
|4
|12
|0
|1
|22
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Broncos
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|10
|45
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
