An over/under of eight wins means the SMU Mustangs could have a strong showing in 2023.

SMU Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8 -165 +135 62.3%

Mustangs' 2022 Performance

While SMU ranked 20th-worst in FBS in total defense with 431.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on offense, as it ranked 14th-best in FBS (472.8 yards per game).

On offense, SMU was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking seventh-best in FBS by averaging 316.7 passing yards per game. It ranked 73rd on defense (227.8 passing yards allowed per game).

At home last season, SMU was 4-2. On the road, the Mustangs went 3-3.

The Mustangs lost every time as underdogs (0-5), but they went 7-1 as favorites.

SMU's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Tanner Mordecai QB 3,524 YDS (65.0%) / 33 TD / 10 INT

100 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 7.7 RUSH YPG Rashee Rice WR 96 REC / 1,355 YDS / 10 TD / 104.2 YPG Tyler Lavine RB 642 YDS / 10 TD / 49.4 YPG / 4.5 YPC Jordan Kerley WR 37 REC / 588 YDS / 6 TD / 45.2 YPG Nick Roberts DB 50 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 3 INT / 3 PD Nelson Paul DL 39 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Jimmy Phillips Jr. LB 67 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Shanon Reid LB 43 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT

Mustangs' Strength of Schedule

The Mustangs will face the 22nd-easiest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (61).

SMU will face the 22nd-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (25).

SMU will play five games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (one of those teams won nine or more games and three of them picked up three or fewer wins).

SMU 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Louisiana Tech September 2 - - 2 @ Oklahoma September 9 - - 3 Prairie View A&M September 16 - - 4 @ TCU September 23 - - 5 Charlotte September 30 - - 7 @ East Carolina October 12 - - 8 @ Temple October 20 - - 9 Tulsa October 28 - - 10 @ Rice November 4 - - 11 North Texas November 10 - - 12 @ Memphis November 18 - - 13 Navy November 25 - -

