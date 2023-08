On September 16, the Tarleton State Texans will meet Texas Tech -- a highlight of their college football schedule in 2023. The full slate is listed below.

Tarleton State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ McNeese September 2 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ North Alabama September 9 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Texas Tech (FBS) September 16 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Southwest Baptist September 23 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ SE Louisiana September 30 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Southern Utah October 7 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Eastern Kentucky October 14 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Morehead State October 21 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Central Arkansas October 28 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+ SFA November 4 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Abilene Christian November 11 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+

