The Texas Longhorns' over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 9.5, is tops in the Big 12.

Texas Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 9.5 -140 +120 58.3%

Longhorns' 2022 Performance

From an offensive standpoint, Texas ranked 35th in FBS with 429.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 54th in total defense (368.5 yards allowed per contest).

Texas averaged 241.4 passing yards per game offensively last season (56th in FBS), and it allowed 242.7 passing yards per game (91st) on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas went 5-2 at home last season, but won only two games on the road.

The Horns lost every time as underdogs (0-1), but they went 8-4 as favorites.

Texas' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Bijan Robinson RB 1,578 YDS / 18 TD / 121.4 YPG / 6.1 YPC

19 REC / 314 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 24.2 REC YPG Xavier Worthy WR 60 REC / 760 YDS / 9 TD / 58.5 YPG Quinn Ewers QB 2,177 YDS (58.1%) / 15 TD / 6 INT

-52 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -4.0 RUSH YPG Roschon Johnson RB 554 YDS / 5 TD / 42.6 YPG / 6.0 YPC

14 REC / 128 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.8 REC YPG Jaylan Ford LB 110 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 4 INT Jahdae Barron DB 72 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT DeMarvion Overshown LB 81 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK Jerrin Thompson DB 73 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

Longhorns' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last year (86), the Longhorns have the third-toughest schedule in college football.

In terms of difficulty, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, Texas will be playing the 61st-ranked conference schedule this year.

Texas will play 10 teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that ended with nine or more victories and zero squads with less than four wins last season.

Texas 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Rice September 2 - - 2 @ Alabama September 9 - - 3 Wyoming September 16 - - 4 @ Baylor September 23 - - 5 Kansas September 30 - - 6 Oklahoma October 7 - - 8 @ Houston October 21 - - 9 BYU October 28 - - 10 Kansas State November 4 - - 11 @ TCU November 11 - - 12 @ Iowa State November 18 - - 13 Texas Tech November 24 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.