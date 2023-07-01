Texas 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Longhorns' over/under for wins in the 2023 season, 9.5, is tops in the Big 12.
Texas Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|9.5
|-140
|+120
|58.3%
Longhorns' 2022 Performance
- From an offensive standpoint, Texas ranked 35th in FBS with 429.4 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 54th in total defense (368.5 yards allowed per contest).
- Texas averaged 241.4 passing yards per game offensively last season (56th in FBS), and it allowed 242.7 passing yards per game (91st) on the defensive side of the ball.
- Texas went 5-2 at home last season, but won only two games on the road.
- The Horns lost every time as underdogs (0-1), but they went 8-4 as favorites.
Texas' Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1,578 YDS / 18 TD / 121.4 YPG / 6.1 YPC
19 REC / 314 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 24.2 REC YPG
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|60 REC / 760 YDS / 9 TD / 58.5 YPG
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|2,177 YDS (58.1%) / 15 TD / 6 INT
-52 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -4.0 RUSH YPG
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|554 YDS / 5 TD / 42.6 YPG / 6.0 YPC
14 REC / 128 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.8 REC YPG
|Jaylan Ford
|LB
|110 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 4 INT
|Jahdae Barron
|DB
|72 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
|DeMarvion Overshown
|LB
|81 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
|Jerrin Thompson
|DB
|73 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Longhorns' Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents' combined win total last year (86), the Longhorns have the third-toughest schedule in college football.
- In terms of difficulty, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season, Texas will be playing the 61st-ranked conference schedule this year.
- Texas will play 10 teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that ended with nine or more victories and zero squads with less than four wins last season.
Texas 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Rice
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Alabama
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Wyoming
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Baylor
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Kansas
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Oklahoma
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ Houston
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|BYU
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Kansas State
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ TCU
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Iowa State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Texas Tech
|November 24
|-
|-
