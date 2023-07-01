The 2023 win total established for the Texas State Bobcats, 4.5, indicates it's going to be a rough year.

Texas State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4.5 +140 -175 41.7%

Bobcats' 2022 Performance

Texas State ranked 16th-worst in total offense (323.8 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 49th with 361.4 yards allowed per contest.

Texas State averaged 220.8 passing yards per game on offense last year (80th in FBS), and it surrendered 244.9 passing yards per game (95th) on defense.

Texas State was winless on the road last year, but went 4-2 at home.

The Bobcats won once as underdogs (1-7) and went 3-1 as favorites.

Texas State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Layne Hatcher QB 2,654 YDS (61.9%) / 19 TD / 10 INT

-151 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -12.6 RUSH YPG Lincoln Pare RB 760 YDS / 5 TD / 63.3 YPG / 4.4 YPC

29 REC / 229 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 19.1 REC YPG Ashtyn Hawkins WR 55 REC / 582 YDS / 7 TD / 48.5 YPG Javen Banks WR 19 REC / 271 YDS / 4 TD / 22.6 YPG Sione Tupou LB 55 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT Levi Bell DL 45 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Tory Spears DB 58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Jordan Revels LB 44 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK

Bobcats' Strength of Schedule

The Bobcats are facing the 60th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

In terms of difficulty, using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, Texas State will be playing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this year.

Texas State will play eight teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features four teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with three or fewer wins last year.

Texas State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Baylor September 2 - - 2 @ UTSA September 9 - - 3 Jackson State September 16 - - 4 Nevada September 23 - - 5 @ Southern Miss September 30 - - 6 @ Louisiana October 7 - - 7 UL Monroe October 14 - - 9 Troy October 28 - - 10 Georgia Southern November 4 - - 11 @ Coastal Carolina November 11 - - 12 @ Arkansas State November 18 - - 13 South Alabama November 25 - -

