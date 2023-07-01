Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks is +300 to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Hardaway.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +300 (2nd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $300)

Think Tim Hardaway Jr. will win Sixth Man of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Tim Hardaway Jr. 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 17.4 418 Rebounds 3.5 83 Assists 1.5 37 Steals 0.4 9 Blocks 0.0 0 FG% 40.9% 142-for-347 3P% 36.2% 81-for-224

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s Next Game

Matchup: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW

Space City Home Network, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.