Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Travis Jankowski (.543 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Astros Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Astros
|Rangers vs Astros Odds
|Rangers vs Astros Prediction
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .300 with eight doubles, a triple and 20 walks.
- In 61.5% of his games this year (24 of 39), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his 39 games this season.
- Jankowski has driven home a run in nine games this year (23.1%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.
- In 35.9% of his games this season (14 of 39), he has scored, and in five of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.296
|AVG
|.304
|.424
|OBP
|.400
|.370
|SLG
|.411
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|6
|4/11
|K/BB
|16/9
|5
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (6-4) takes the mound for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.72 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.72), 35th in WHIP (1.195), and 16th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.