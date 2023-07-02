The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran and his .725 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Shawn Dubin and the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Shawn Dubin

Shawn Dubin TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .314 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), with more than one hit 23 times (35.9%).

He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 17.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 43.8% of his games this year (28 of 64), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 27 .364 AVG .257 .409 OBP .291 .653 SLG .429 16 XBH 11 9 HR 3 22 RBI 12 29/9 K/BB 31/1 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings