Ezequiel Duran and the Texas Rangers take the field on Sunday at Globe Life Field against Shawn Dubin, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 2:35 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Astros have +115 odds to upset. A 9-run total has been set for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

The Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers are 32-19 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.7% of those games).

Texas has gone 24-12 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The Rangers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times this season for a 43-33-6 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have covered 80% of their games this season, going 8-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-16 23-17 22-10 28-22 35-23 15-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.