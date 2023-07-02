Elena Delle Donne will lead the Washington Mystics (9-6) into a matchup against the Dallas Wings (7-8) one game after scoring 31 points in a 94-89 loss to the Dream, on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Wings vs. Mystics

Dallas records 8.1 more points per game (84) than Washington gives up (75.9).

This season, Dallas has a 41.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 40.1% of shots Washington's opponents have knocked down.

The Wings are 4-3 when they shoot better than 40.1% from the field.

Dallas' 29.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is just 1.1 percentage points lower than opponents of Washington have shot from deep (30.3%).

The Wings are 4-3 when they shoot better than 30.3% from distance.

Dallas and Washington rebound at nearly the same rate, with Dallas averaging 4.1 more rebounds per game.

Wings Injuries