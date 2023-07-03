Ezequiel Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Astros.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .308 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 10 walks.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.4% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 12 games this year (18.5%), leaving the park in 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (32.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (16.9%).
  • He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), with two or more runs six times (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 27
.352 AVG .257
.397 OBP .291
.631 SLG .429
16 XBH 11
9 HR 3
22 RBI 12
33/9 K/BB 31/1
1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Javier (7-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.72 ERA ranks 30th, 1.172 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.