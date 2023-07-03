Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on July 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .299 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- In 64.3% of his 70 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In 11.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 31 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.288
|AVG
|.308
|.328
|OBP
|.363
|.483
|SLG
|.474
|11
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|18
|27/6
|K/BB
|27/12
|5
|SB
|4
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Javier (7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.72), 29th in WHIP (1.172), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
