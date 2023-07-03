Rangers vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 3
Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (50-34) and Houston Astros (46-38) matching up at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:05 PM ET on July 3.
The Rangers will give the ball to Martin Perez (7-3, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.72 ERA).
Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rangers have a record of 4-5.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas is 29-19 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 54.5% chance to win.
- No team has scored more than the 494 runs Texas has this season.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|Tigers
|W 10-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 29
|Tigers
|L 8-5
|Cody Bradford vs Reese Olson
|June 30
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Jon Gray vs Ronel Blanco
|July 1
|Astros
|W 5-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Hunter Brown
|July 2
|Astros
|L 5-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Shawn Dubin
|July 3
|Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Cristian Javier
|July 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Dane Dunning vs TBA
|July 5
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|July 6
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Kutter Crawford
|July 7
|@ Nationals
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Trevor Williams
|July 8
|@ Nationals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Jake Irvin
