Rangers vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 3
The Houston Astros (46-38) visit the Texas Rangers (50-34) at 2:05 PM ET on Monday.
The Rangers will give the ball to Martin Perez (7-3, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Cristian Javier (7-1, 3.72 ERA).
Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.28 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-1, 3.72 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez
- Perez (7-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings against the Detroit Tigers.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.28 and 6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .278 in 16 games this season.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Perez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Martín Pérez vs. Astros
- The Astros have scored 389 runs this season, which ranks 11th in MLB. They have 704 hits, 15th in baseball, with 98 home runs (13th in the league).
- The left-hander has faced the Astros one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-19 with two home runs and two RBI in five innings.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
- Javier is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year.
- Javier will try to record his 15th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
- He has had one appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
- The 26-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.72), 29th in WHIP (1.172), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
