Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (.619 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brennan Bernardino. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 85 hits, batting .262 this season with 39 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 80th and he is 13th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 84 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.8% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 45.2% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (20.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.9%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.294
|AVG
|.226
|.359
|OBP
|.293
|.612
|SLG
|.400
|24
|XBH
|15
|15
|HR
|6
|43
|RBI
|26
|43/16
|K/BB
|51/16
|2
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.39).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bernardino takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 31-year-old lefty has 23 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Over his 23 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .228 against him. He has a 2.49 ERA and averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
