Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.436 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Brennan Bernardino and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .349 with 24 doubles, 10 home runs and 25 walks.
- Seager is batting .389 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- In 81.1% of his games this year (43 of 53), Seager has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (37.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 50.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 53 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|21
|.387
|AVG
|.295
|.451
|OBP
|.357
|.685
|SLG
|.489
|23
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|23
|21/16
|K/BB
|21/9
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bernardino makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 31-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 23 appearances so far.
- He has a 2.49 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .228 against him over his 23 appearances this season.
