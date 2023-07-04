Marcus Semien and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Boston Red Sox and Brennan Bernardino on July 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino

Brennan Bernardino TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .456, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Semien has recorded a hit in 66 of 85 games this season (77.6%), including 29 multi-hit games (34.1%).

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Semien has an RBI in 37 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51 games this season (60.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .278 AVG .289 .341 OBP .352 .433 SLG .480 20 XBH 18 4 HR 7 23 RBI 33 25/19 K/BB 32/17 5 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings