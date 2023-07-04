Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Boston Red Sox and Brennan Bernardino on July 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .456, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 58th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Semien has recorded a hit in 66 of 85 games this season (77.6%), including 29 multi-hit games (34.1%).
- He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Semien has an RBI in 37 of 85 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this season (60.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.278
|AVG
|.289
|.341
|OBP
|.352
|.433
|SLG
|.480
|20
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|25/19
|K/BB
|32/17
|5
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bernardino will start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old lefty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 23 appearances so far.
- In 23 games this season, he has put up a 2.49 ERA and averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .228 against him.
