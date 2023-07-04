Nate Lowe -- batting .256 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brennan Bernardino on the hill, on July 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brennan Bernardino
  • TV Channel: NESN
Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 90 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .365.
  • He ranks 49th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 84 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.2% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Lowe has had an RBI in 34 games this season (40.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this season (47.6%), including 11 multi-run games (13.1%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 40
.281 AVG .263
.369 OBP .360
.474 SLG .375
19 XBH 13
7 HR 2
28 RBI 17
41/23 K/BB 39/24
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 110 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Bernardino makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
  • The 31-year-old southpaw pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 23 appearances so far.
  • He has a 2.49 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .228 against him over his 23 games this season.
