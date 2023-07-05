The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .347 with 24 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Seager enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .368.

In 81.5% of his 54 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has had at least one RBI in 50% of his games this year (27 of 54), with more than one RBI 11 times (20.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 44.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (18.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 22 .387 AVG .293 .451 OBP .359 .685 SLG .478 23 XBH 11 7 HR 3 27 RBI 23 21/16 K/BB 21/10 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings