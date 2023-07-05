Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .284 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 73.0% of his 74 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.7% of them.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 12 of them (16.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has driven home a run in 32 games this year (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.273
|AVG
|.296
|.333
|OBP
|.345
|.538
|SLG
|.430
|20
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|26
|31/12
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 111 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bello (5-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.08, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
