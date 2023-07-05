Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .282 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI), battle starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is batting .274 with 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 61 of 83 games this year (73.5%), including 24 multi-hit games (28.9%).
- In 18.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (36.1%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (15.7%).
- In 47.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (19.3%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.280
|AVG
|.269
|.354
|OBP
|.296
|.497
|SLG
|.480
|16
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|23
|53/16
|K/BB
|48/6
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.08 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
