Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien (.396 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .451, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 61st in slugging.
- Semien has gotten at least one hit in 76.7% of his games this season (66 of 86), with multiple hits 29 times (33.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 43% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 60.5% of his games this season (52 of 86), with two or more runs 11 times (12.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.278
|AVG
|.282
|.341
|OBP
|.348
|.433
|SLG
|.469
|20
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|25/19
|K/BB
|33/18
|5
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.41 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (111 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.08, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.