Marcus Semien will lead the way for the Texas Rangers (51-35) on Wednesday, July 5, when they take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (43-43) at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (6-4, 3.21 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (5-5, 3.08 ERA)

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 33, or 61.1%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a 33-21 record (winning 61.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 23, or 47.9%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 20-23 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Red Sox had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+160)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -114 - 1st

