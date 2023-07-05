On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .228 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.
  • Grossman has recorded a hit in 38 of 63 games this year (60.3%), including nine multi-hit games (14.3%).
  • In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grossman has had at least one RBI in 31.7% of his games this year (20 of 63), with two or more RBI nine times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 28 of 63 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 30
.234 AVG .223
.306 OBP .302
.364 SLG .375
8 XBH 9
3 HR 4
20 RBI 14
29/13 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Bello (5-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.08, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
