Travis Jankowski -- batting .444 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on July 5 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up five RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is batting .319 with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 20 walks.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 42 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 16 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .333 AVG .304 .440 OBP .400 .444 SLG .411 5 XBH 5 1 HR 0 12 RBI 6 5/11 K/BB 16/9 7 SB 3

Red Sox Pitching Rankings