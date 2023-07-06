The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.487 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Red Sox.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .355 with 25 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Seager will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 in his last outings.

Seager has reached base via a hit in 45 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

In 27 games this season (49.1%), Seager has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 45.5% of his games this season (25 of 55), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 23 .387 AVG .313 .451 OBP .374 .685 SLG .500 23 XBH 12 7 HR 3 27 RBI 23 21/16 K/BB 21/10 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings