Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .280 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 67th and he is 39th in slugging.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 72.0% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.3% of them.
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 42.7% of his games this year (32 of 75), with more than one RBI 13 times (17.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 42.7% of his games this season (32 of 75), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|36
|.273
|AVG
|.288
|.333
|OBP
|.336
|.538
|SLG
|.417
|20
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|26
|31/12
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Crawford (3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
