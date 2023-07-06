Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rangers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rangers vs Red Sox
|Rangers vs Red Sox Odds
|Rangers vs Red Sox Prediction
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .301 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 63.9% of his 72 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.9% of those games.
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Taveras has driven in a run in 22 games this season (30.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year (32 of 72), with two or more runs 10 times (13.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.303
|AVG
|.299
|.341
|OBP
|.353
|.516
|SLG
|.460
|12
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|18
|27/6
|K/BB
|28/12
|5
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (112 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.77 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.