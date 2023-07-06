Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien (.390 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .787, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
- Semien has had a hit in 66 of 87 games this season (75.9%), including multiple hits 29 times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 87), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has had an RBI in 37 games this season (42.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 52 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.278
|AVG
|.276
|.341
|OBP
|.342
|.433
|SLG
|.459
|20
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|33
|25/19
|K/BB
|33/18
|5
|SB
|4
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.38).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 112 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
