Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Red Sox - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe -- hitting .256 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on July 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .364 this season while batting .271 with 48 walks and 54 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 50th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 86 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.5%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 34 games this season (39.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (47.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|.281
|AVG
|.262
|.369
|OBP
|.359
|.474
|SLG
|.375
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|17
|41/23
|K/BB
|39/25
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.38 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (112 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
